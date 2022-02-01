Jerry West Reveals His “Final Straw” With The Lakers

Jerry West is one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the former guard and executive isn’t on good terms with his old team at this point.

In a profile of West released today by The Athletic, writer Sam Amick details some of the reasons the relationship between the Hall of Famer and the Lakers has deteriorated.

West, who is still an executive board member with the Clippers, says the “final straw” for him was when the team texted his wife to reveal they were revoking the lifelong season tickets he had been promised by Jerry Buss years prior.

“It was a cold phone text to my wife,” West said. “No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives.

“But sometimes you feel like you’re discarded, like a piece of trash. And there’s a couple of people over there — not Jeanie — but there’s a couple of people over there that, uh … I don’t get it. I don’t. … I always had a great relationship with Jeanie — at least I thought I did. I don’t know where it is now.”

For Jerry West, the final straw with the Lakers came when they repealed the lifetime season tickets he said the late Dr. Buss had promised him. “It was a cold phone text to my wife.” Exclusive with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o6nhhnX5pF pic.twitter.com/SPDfAjKOwj — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 1, 2022

While West did make it clear he loves the Lakers, he sadly said it was “too late” for reconciliation between himself and the franchise. That’s sad to hear, given West’s status in Laker lore.

After playing his entire career in the purple and gold from 1960-74, West coached the team from 1976-79 before moving into the front office for two decades. He then went on to become general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-07 before an executive stint with the Golden State Warriors (2011-17).

West has been with the Clippers since 2017.