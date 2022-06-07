JJ Redick Makes His Russell Westbrook Opinion Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 02: ESPN analyst JJ Redick looks on prior to the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trading away Russell Westbrook seemed like a certainty for the Los Angeles Lakers a few months ago. Fast forward to the present day, and that's no longer the case.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke highly of Westbrook during his introductory press conference. He sounded like a coach who knows he'll have to find a way to get the best out of Westbrook next season.

On Tuesday's episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst JJ Redick shared his thoughts on Westbrook. He believes the former MVP's struggles from this season were mainly because of the scheme that was in place.

"They got the player they traded for. This was not a different version of Russ. If you look at all of his numbers outside of the counting stats - the points per game, obviously his usage rates are going to go down with LeBron James - he shot the same percentage virtually at every spot on the basketball court as before."

Redick continued: "I don't think last season was an indictment on Russell Westbrook, the basketball player. I think it was an indictment on a terrible fit."

Westbrook has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers aren't reportedly willing to just attach picks to Westbrook just to get rid of his contract. If they're committed to keeping him on the roster, they'll need to put better complementary pieces around him.