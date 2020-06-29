NBA Fans React To J.R. Smith Signing With The Lakers

J.R. Smith is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA’s restart, sparking hilarious reactions from NBA fans everywhere on Monday.

The “meme team” is alive and well in Los Angeles. The Lakers have plenty of animated characters, including the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso and JaVale McGee. Throw Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith into the mix and you have quite the quirky, yet talented roster.

J.R. Smith has plenty of NBA experience, especially playing alongside LeBron James. The two share a cherished history, having beaten the 73-win Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. But it was Smith’s Game 1 blunder in the 2018 NBA Finals that stands as the most memorable play by Smith in his Cleveland career.

There’s no doubt the Lakers’ latest signing is a smart move. Smith is a proven three-point shooter that come come off the bench and provide an offensive spark. But that hasn’t stopped NBA fans from posting some hilarious reactions to the Lakers’ latest signing on Twitter.

JR Smith when the team rolls up to Disney World: pic.twitter.com/vDs0ZIPVWM — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 29, 2020

J.R. Smith coming to ruin Lakers playoff chances: pic.twitter.com/ByaMgGpt68 — Joe🌎🌩 (@BoltsxShai) June 29, 2020

"Bro, what you mean Giannis ain't on the team? That's him right there!" – JR Smith pic.twitter.com/kXfew9isVZ — The Ringer (@ringer) June 29, 2020

JR Smith…..here we go? pic.twitter.com/73CDLoVDvl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2020

To be honest, Smith probably won’t play all that much for the Lakers. Los Angeles’ rotation is pretty much set heading into Orlando. But we certainly can’t wait until he suits up in the purple and gold next to LeBron and Anthony Davis.

And who knows, maybe Smith will surprise us all and be the Lakers’ hero at some point during the playoffs. Doing so would redeem himself from his late-game blunder in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.