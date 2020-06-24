JR Smith Named “Leading Candidate” To Join 1 NBA Team

On Tuesday night, one of the top contenders for the NBA title when the league restarts received some tough news.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley told ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski that he won’t be playing with the team in Orlando. Woj reported that one of Bradley’s children struggles to recover from respiratory illness. Which is why Bradley doesn’t want to risk playing in Orlando.

“His 6-year old son has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses and would’ve been unlikely to be medically cleared to enter bubble with his family,” Woj reported.

With Bradley out, the Lakers expressed interest in a top free agent. Wojnarowski reported JR Smith is the “leading candidate” to replace Bradley on the team’s roster.

Here’s more from Woj:

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and Smith’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were discussing a possible agreement Tuesday night and were expected to speak again Wednesday, sources said.

Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018 when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith worked out for several teams this season including the Lakers. Los Angeles went on to sign Dion Waiters, but it looks like Smith could be joining the team as well.

LeBron James spent plenty of time with JR during their run on the Cavaliers. The two won a title together, upsetting the Golden State Warriors in 2016.