Legendary NBA Star Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

Most NBA fans and players consider LeBron James to be one of the greatest to ever step on the hardwood. Julius Erving, however, doesn’t even have the four-time champion on either one of his all-time teams.

During an appearance on ‘Posted Up with Chris Haynes’, the Hall of Famer was asked to put together his all-time NBA first and second teams.

The first team from Dr. J featured Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Jerry West. The second team included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone.

When asked why neither team had James on it, Erving had a very interesting response.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams,” Erving told Haynes. “When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams…”@JuliusErving doesn't have LeBron on his top-two All-Time NBA teams 👀 Check out Posted Up with @ChrisBHaynes ➡️ https://t.co/LIqxEaKxVO pic.twitter.com/IROWlOSYkT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2021

Erving probably isn’t the only person who feels like James is responsible for all these super teams forming in the NBA.

Regardless of how talented the supporting casts around him have been over the past few years, excluding James from an all-time team is a really bold move – even for someone as knowledgeable about the game as Erving.

[Posted Up with Chris Haynes]