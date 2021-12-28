The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James For Recent Instagram Post

Kareem Abdul Jabbar receiving the presidential medal.WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wears his Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Last Friday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a controversial message about COVID-19 on his Instagram account. His post made headlines just minutes after it went live.

On Monday morning, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his thoughts on James’ post on his Substack.

Abdul-Jabbar ultimately believes James’ meme about COVID-19 will end up being a blow to his legacy.

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he’s committed to being a leader in the African American community in the fight against inequality,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “But his Thursday Instagram meme showing three cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other—one labeled covid,’ one labeled ‘flu,’ one labeled ‘cold—with his message: ‘Help me out folks’ was a blow to his worthy legacy.”

The full post from Abdul-Jabbar can be read here:

Abdul-Jabbar then said James should be more vocal when it comes to being an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines.

“While LeBron is a necessary and dynamic voice critical of police brutality against the Black community, he needs to be the same necessary and dynamic advocate with vaccines, which could save thousands of Black lives right now. The racism is just as real—and just as lethal—in both cases.”

Abdul-Jabbar has praised James in the past, but it’s evident that he’s currently disappointed in the All-Star.

James has not yet responded to Abdul-Jabbar’s latest post on Substack.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.