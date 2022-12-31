Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Dee Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks onstage during the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition 2015 at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz)

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388."

Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact amount of career points James needs to pass Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

If James stays healthy, he'll break Abdul-Jabbar's record this season. Some analysts project it to happen in February.

With last night's performance, James became the fourth player NBA history to have a 45-point game at age 38 or older. Michael Jordan, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar and Jamal Crawford did it first.

James, 38, has shown no sign of slowing down. He's averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game

The Lakers will be back in action on Monday against the Hawks. James will try to have an encore performance.