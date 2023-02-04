Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Decision On Lakers' Home Games Amid LeBron James' Pursuit Of Scoring Record

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar waves to fans as he arrive to attend the UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats college basketball game at Pauley Pavilion on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Abdul-Jabbar was honored at half-time after recently receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Barack Obama. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With LeBron James just 63 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has decided that he'll be watching his former team in person next week.

According to Reuters, Abdul-Jabbar will be in attendance for the Lakers' upcoming home games against the Thunder and Bucks.

The expectation is that James will break Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record at some point during this stretch at Cyrpto.com Arena.

James has already totaled 38,325 points over the course of his legendary career. Since he's averaging 30.1 points per game this season, it won't take him long to become the scoring king.

Abdul-Jabbar has owned this record since April 1984. The fact that James is about to break it is a testament to his longevity and productivity.

Some ticket prices for the Lakers-Thunder game on Feb. 2 are nearing $100,000. It's a clear sign that fans want to be in attendance to witness history.