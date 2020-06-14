Son Of Legendary NBA Player Arrested Over Stabbing

The son of a legendary NBA player was reportedly arrested over an alleged stabbing incident earlier this week.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was reportedly arrested earlier this week. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers legend allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times.

The 28-year-old son of the iconic NBA star was reportedly arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is under arrest in California on claims he stabbed a neighbor. — NBCNewsRadio (@NBCNewsRadio) June 12, 2020

The alleged incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night. According to multiple reports, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and drove himself to the hospital.

The incident allegedly took place in San Clemente, California.

The New York Post had some details on what allegedly happened:

The alleged victim, Ray Winsor, took himself to an area hospital with multiple injuries. Winsor told police he was stabbed seven times, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. In an interview with KABC, Winsor claimed Abdul-Jabbar lived with an elderly woman and Winsor felt he wasn’t doing enough to help her. “I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is an 83-year-old,” Winsor told the TV station. “(And) he doesn’t do anything for her and it just bums me out. She’s in a walker taking her trash cans down.”

Abdul-Jabbar reportedly posted $25,000 bail earlier this week.