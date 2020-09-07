Kendrick Perkins Has Blunt Message For Rajon Rondo Critics

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is making his presence felt in the NBA playoffs for the Los Angeles Lakers. And his former teammate Kendrick Perkins wants everyone to know it.

Taking to Twitter after the Lakers’ big win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Perkins demanded that people show Rondo some respect for how he played. He declared that while Rondo didn’t light up the stat sheet, his “impact was invaluable.”

Rondo had 29 minutes off the bench and ended up tied for the most assists in the game. He recorded 10 points, nine assists and three rebounds in the 117-109 Game 2 win over Houston.

“[Shout out] Rondo Got Damn it… to all you casuals out there who think scoring is the the only way you can impact a game! This ain’t NBA2K,” Perkins wrote. “Rondo IMPACT was INVALUABLE Tonight! Btw he had 10 points 9 assists and he was a PLUS 28 tonight. Carry on…”

It’s been a hot minute since Rajon Rondo could be counted among the elite point guards in the NBA. He started just three of 48 games for the Lakers this season, averaging a career-low 20.5 minutes per game. His 7.1 points per game were his fewest since his rookie season in Boston.

But while the 34-year-old point guard may have struggled in the regular season, he’s returned to form in the playoffs. After missing the conference quarterfinals against Portland, he’s returned with solid minutes against Houston.

His +28 against the Rockets yesterday was his best playoff performance since 2010.

If Rondo can pull off a few more games like that, he could be well on his way to his second NBA title.