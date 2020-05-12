Who’s the most skilled player in the history of the NBA? Kendrick Perkins took a crack at naming the five most skilled NBA players of all-time on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Perkins, the late Kobe Bryant is the most skilled of all-time followed by Michael Jordan. The two NBA legends were eerily similar on the court. Bryant did all he could to model his game after Jordan, and it showed. The two all-time greats are considered the two best shooting-guards of all-time.

Perkins, who played in the league from 2003-18, likes Kevin Durant behind Bryant and Jordan. It’s tough to argue this one. Durant’s the only 7-footer in NBA history that possesses the shooting ability and ball-handling skills of a guard.

Durant’s current Nets teammate Kyrie Irving checks in at No. 4. Many consider Irving the best ball-handler in NBA history. Perkins’ full top-five list can be found below. The player at No. 5 is a bit surprising.

My Top 5 All-Time Most Skilled Players… 1. Kobe Bryant 2. Micheal Jordan 3. Kevin Durant 4. Kyrie Irving 5. Kevin Garnett — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2020

Kevin Garnett is an all-time great. But if we’re talking “most skilled” players ever, LeBron James has to be on the list.

There’s never been a player in the history of the NBA that can do everything LeBron can. The Lakers forward has the best all-around game ever, period. But then again, “most skilled” can be defined in multiple ways.

You can also make an argument players like Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Tim Duncan could be considered “most skilled.” Who do you believe is the most skilled player in NBA history?