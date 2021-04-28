Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Julius Erving’s Controversial LeBron Opinion

Earlier this week a former NBA star made headlines with a controversial comment about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

During an appearance on ‘Posted Up with Chris Haynes’, Hall of Famer Julius Erving named his all-time NBA first and second teams. LeBron didn’t make the list and Erving had a brutally honest reason as to why.

Of course, leaving one of the greatest basketball players the planet has ever seen off the lists made waves in the NBA community. On Wednesday afternoon, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins had some words for Erving.

“Some of them old heads can’t even hide it not more! SMH,” he said on Twitter.

Some of them old heads can’t even hide it no more! SMH https://t.co/EffuGHpq5p — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 28, 2021

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams,” Erving told Haynes about LeBron. “When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”

It’s worth nothing that Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest player ever, didn’t even make Erving’s top team. The 71-year-old former basketball star chose to stick with players from his era rather than anyone from the new school of basketball.

Does LeBron belong on Erving’s list?