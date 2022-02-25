Kendrick Perkins: Lakers Shouldn’t Be On National TV

With the All-Star break officially over, a lot of fans will be watching the Los Angeles Lakers to see if they can make a playoff push. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, made it clear that he doesn’t want to watch Frank Vogel’s squad.

On the latest episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Perkins revealed that he has had enough of the Lakers.

“Here’s the problem that I have: We still have them on national TV,” Perkins said of the Lakers. “Like nobody wants to see the Lakers. I don’t. I don’t want to see them. As good as LeBron James is, I don’t want to see bad basketball. It’s bad for my children to watch. It’s bad for the kids around the world to watch.”

Although the Lakers’ roster features Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the reality is they just haven’t been good enough to warrant constantly being in the spotlight this season.

.@KendrickPerkins has had enough of the Lakers 😳 "We still have them on national TV? Like nobody wants to see the Lakers." pic.twitter.com/9LMJ4eKWpp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2022

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Lakers a 27 percent chance to make the playoffs.

The Lakers currently own a 27-31 heading into their matchup this Friday against the Clippers.

Tipoff for the Clippers-Lakers game is at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.