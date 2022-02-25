The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kendrick Perkins: Lakers Shouldn’t Be On National TV

Kendrick Perkins on the court with his ESPN colleagues before an NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

With the All-Star break officially over, a lot of fans will be watching the Los Angeles Lakers to see if they can make a playoff push. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, made it clear that he doesn’t want to watch Frank Vogel’s squad.

On the latest episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Perkins revealed that he has had enough of the Lakers.

“Here’s the problem that I have: We still have them on national TV,” Perkins said of the Lakers. “Like nobody wants to see the Lakers. I don’t. I don’t want to see them. As good as LeBron James is, I don’t want to see bad basketball. It’s bad for my children to watch. It’s bad for the kids around the world to watch.”

Although the Lakers’ roster features Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the reality is they just haven’t been good enough to warrant constantly being in the spotlight this season.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives the Lakers a 27 percent chance to make the playoffs.

The Lakers currently own a 27-31 heading into their matchup this Friday against the Clippers.

Tipoff for the Clippers-Lakers game is at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.