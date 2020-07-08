In over a decade of NBA experience and over 20 years as a broadcaster, Kenny Smith has seen some of the best to ever grace an NBA basketball court. But in a recent reveal of his top 10 players of all-time, “The Jet” had a pretty hot take on LeBron James’ spot in NBA history.

Appearing on the Load Management podcast, Smith revealed that LeBron James came in tenth in his all-time list. Ahead of Jordan on the list were NBA legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Shaq and Oscar Robertson along with a few others.

Missing the top 10 entirely was the late-great Kobe Bryant. Smith explained that because it’s gotten so much easier to score in the NBA, it’s harder to grade ability.

“It’s so much easier to score now that it makes it hard to judge guys’ ability,” Smith said. “I was a good scorer, not even a great scorer. I averaged 17 points a game. At my highest, I think 18. In that year I probably would’ve averaged 25, 26. He’s great, but for me… he’s NOT in the top five of all-time.”

"LeBron is in my top 10 (of all-time) BUT he's No. 10… Kobe is not in my top 10." @TheJetOnTNT isn't putting LeBron or Kobe anywhere near the top of the all-time list. Episode: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/GIHmXIakni — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 7, 2020

The podcast hosts were practically floored by Smith’s take, as were most of the people in the comments.

“How do you even make a top ten with LeBron at 10?” one person wrote. “Not possible”

Others took a parlance from Stephen A. Smith, suggesting that The Jet wasn’t in his right mind when making his list.

9 PLAYERS BETTER THAN LEBRON pic.twitter.com/SJ5ERhEvVi — Parth Baxi (@teamparth) July 7, 2020

LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all-time. There really isn’t a whole lot to debate on that front.

Whether he gets the recognition he deserves before or after he retires remains to be seen. But it looks like Kenny Smith has made his stance on LeBron clear here.