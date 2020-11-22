Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Makes His Free Agency Decision

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope became the latest free agent to determine his destination for the 2020-2o21 NBA season.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is headed back to Los Angeles to re-join the Lakers. According to Stadium insider Sham Charania, Caldwell-Pope agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal to stay with the defending champs.

The move isn’t surprising, considering LeBron James’s approval of the capable wing. Caldwell-Pope is also a client of Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who is well known for being the agent of James and Anthony Davis.

Caldwell-Pope proved to be a pivotal piece of the Lakers 2020 championship team. Not only was he a key defender, but he also boasted career highs in field-goal (.467) and three-point (.385) shooting percentage.

Now, Caldwell-Pope will stay with a retooled Los Angeles squad poised for another title run.

Free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal with the Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020

Caldwell-Pope has seen it all in his time with the Lakers. The former Detroit Piston joined Los Angeles in 2017 and waited for two under .500 seasons to be on a successful team. When Davis arrived to the Lakers last year, few players were as excited Caldwell-Pope.

Now, he’ll join a stronger Lakers team that’s already made multiple moves this offseason. Los Angeles signed last year’s Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal yesterday, shocking fans around the league. The Lakers also executed a trade to bring in Thunder guard Dennis Schroeder, improving an underwhelming backcourt. Former Bucks wing Wesley Matthew also signed for one-year earlier in free agency.

However, the team lost Dwight Howard, Danny Green and Avery Bradley in various moves over the last week. Rajon Rondo is the most recent Laker to leave after signing a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

But with Caldwell-Pope locked down, the Lakers look more than ready to defend their NBA championship.