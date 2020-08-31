Kevin Durant Names The Most ‘Clutch’ Player He Ever Faced

There are few players in the NBA – if any – that you’d rather have taking the last shot in a game than Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets All-NBA forward missed the 2019-20 season recovering from his Achilles injury, but he’ll be back reminding everyone of his greatness in 2020-21.

Durant recently appeared on The Corp podcast with Alex Rodriguez and Dan Katz. During his appearance, Durant was asked to name the most “clutch” player he ever faced during his time in the NBA.

The Nets star thought for a second before saying his answer.

“Kobe,” Durant said. “Scared s–tless of Kobe late in the games.”

The Best Clutch Money Player? ''Kobe, I was scared shitless of Kobe Bryant late in the Games'' – Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/LNkvEEObOP — WOKE (@Being_wokes) August 29, 2020

Durant and Kobe faced each other in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs. The series between the young Thunder and the veteran Lakers went six games, lasting longer than most analysts expected. It was a bit of a coming out party for Durant, Russell Westbrook and Co.

The Lakers won a decisive Game 6 by one point, with Bryant dropping 32 on 12 of 25 shooting in the final contest.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January, but their legacies will live on forever.

It’s clear that Bryant has a special place in the hearts of Durant and the rest of the NBA’s current stars.