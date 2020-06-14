Klay Thompson Reveals His Special Gift From Kobe Bryant

The Spun

The NBA community will never forget Kobe Bryant, that much remains clear several months after his tragic death.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others in late January. The group was reportedly traveling to a youth basketball event in Calabasas, California when the accident occurred.

The NBA community is still reeling from Bryant’s death, but it’s clear he made a massive impact on both the sport as a whole and its individual players.

One of those players, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, revealed the special gift he received from Bryant.

Thompson received a signed copy of Bryant’s book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play. Inside the book was a special message from the five-time NBA champion.

“To Klay, Rings, Rings, Rings, Rings… -Kobe Bryant.”

Bryant’s book was released in October 2018. Thompson has already won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, but he’s still two away from Bryant’s total. The former Lakers star won five championships during his time in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors won’t be adding another title this year, but perhaps they’ll be back in contention mode in 2020-21.

Thompson missed the 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn ACL injury. The Warriors obviously can’t wait to get him back on the floor.

