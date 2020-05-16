Additional Details Emerge From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The basketball community continues to mourn the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. New details have emerged regarding the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others were on their way to Gianna’s basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks when the pilot encountered thick fog. The fog threw the helicopter off-course, resulting in an eventual crash.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, all nine victims “experienced immediately fatal injuries,” per ESPN. The coroner’s office’s report also clarified the pilot, Ara Zobayan, had no drugs or alcohol in his system during the time of the crash, per his autopsy.

ESPN provided details regarding the fatal crash in a new report this week:

“The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all nine sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in January, according to autopsies released Friday. The reports by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office provide a clinical but unvarnished look at just how brutal the crash was, describing broken bones, dismembered body parts and a stench of fuel on what remained of clothing that burned.”

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and three of Kobe’s daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

The Bryant family has shown nothing but strength throughout this tragic time.

The late Lakers legend’s legacy and impact – as both an NBA player and father – will always be remembered.

