Kobe Bryant Gave Documentary Crew ‘Unprecedented Access’ During Final NBA Season

Michael Jordan isn’t the only NBA legend who had an all-access film crew around for his final season with the team on which he became a legend. According to a new ESPN report, Kobe Bryant had a similar situation back during his final year in the league.

According to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the late-great Kobe Bryant had documentary footage taken as well. During the 2015-16 season, Bryant reportedly gave “unprecedented access” to a film crew to document what he announced would be his last year with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he played with for his entire career.

“That season was Bryant’s 20th in the purple and gold of Los Angeles,” Holmes wrote. “And just as the camera crew had unprecedented access to chronicle every moment of Jordan’s final season with the Bulls, the same holds true for Bryant’s final NBA season. The crew expanded in size during his last campaign, and as many as six personal camera crews were present during his 60-point finale.”

Holmes quotes Lakers public relations member John Black, who said that the access the crew got was “by far, greater access than anyone else ever.” Black implied that they even allowed the crew to go deeper than the league usually allowed them to. Via ESPN:

“They had unprecedented and, by far, greater access than anyone else ever,” said John Black, who led the Lakers’ public relations department for 27 years, last serving as vice president. “We certainly allowed them to do everything we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes, with a wink and look-the-other-way, allowed them even more.”

Per the report, Bryant had control over the film crew. He was apparently planning on using the footage for a project with his own media company.

But in the wake of Bryant’s tragic death in January, the future of that footage remains unclear.

One thing is for sure: With the incredible legacy that Bryant leaves behind, sports fans will be clamoring for a The Last Dance-style documentary for years to come.