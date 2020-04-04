Kobe Bryant Headlines 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

On Saturday, the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed. Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is headlining this year’s class.

Bryant passed away earlier this year in a tragic helicopter accident. He was on board with his daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

The loss of Bryant hurt the entire sports world. He wasn’t just another great athlete, his “Mamba mentality” on the court suddenly became a way of life not just for him, but for his fans as well.

Even though we won’t have the privilege of hearing his Hall of Fame speech, the basketball world can now refer to Bryant as Hall of Fame shooting guard. He will be officially induced toward the end of August.

He was one of the greatest competitors who stepped on the court and made sure his impact was felt on both sides of the ball. He is ranked 4th on the NBA’s career points list (33,643). We congratulate posthumously 5x NBA Champion Kobe Bryant. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dw9WOlt1Gj — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 4, 2020

Bryant is part of a class that features Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann.

During the course of his career, Bryant won five NBA titles and was an 18-time All-Star. Off the court, he became a great ambassador for the game of basketball as he inspired the next generation of superstars.

The basketball world is still hurting over the loss of Bryant, but everyone is doing their best to make sure his legacy lives on.

Congratulations to the entire 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.