Kobe Bryant Headlines 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Kobe Bryant holding out five fingers as he runs up the floor.LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed. Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is headlining this year’s class.

Bryant passed away earlier this year in a tragic helicopter accident. He was on board with his daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

The loss of Bryant hurt the entire sports world. He wasn’t just another great athlete, his “Mamba mentality” on the court suddenly became a way of life not just for him, but for his fans as well.

Even though we won’t have the privilege of hearing his Hall of Fame speech, the basketball world can now refer to Bryant as Hall of Fame shooting guard. He will be officially induced toward the end of August.

Bryant is part of a class that features Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann.

During the course of his career, Bryant won five NBA titles and was an 18-time All-Star. Off the court, he became a great ambassador for the game of basketball as he inspired the next generation of superstars.

The basketball world is still hurting over the loss of Bryant, but everyone is doing their best to make sure his legacy lives on.

Congratulations to the entire 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

