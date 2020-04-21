A rough 2020 got off to a particularly brutal start in January, with the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash. Today, families of four of the eight passengers are joining a lawsuit filed by Bryant’s widow Vanessa.

Kobe Bryant and his party were heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna and two of the other passengers—Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester—were set to play in. Bryant regularly took a helicopter both late in his Los Angeles Lakers career, and in the years after his retirement. The conditions on January 26, the date of the crash, were not good, with heavy fog in the area.

Pilot Ara Zobayan took maneuvers to avoid the cloud cover. The helicopter wound up crashing into a Calabasas, Calif. mountain side.

The new families are not naming Zobayan, who also died in the crash, or his representation in the lawsuit. They’re focusing on the operating company Island Express Helicopters Inc., and Island Express Holding Corp., which owns the company.

Vanessa Bryant named Zobayan in her lawsuit, accusing the late pilot of “carelessness and negligence” in flying in those conditions. The new lawsuits filed by other families are for wrongful death.

From the Associated Press:

A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment and an email from The Associated Press requesting comment was not immediately returned. Unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent. One suit was filed by two surviving children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri. Their daughter Alyssa played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team.

Our thoughts continue to go out to all those impacted by the horrific tragedy earlier this year.

