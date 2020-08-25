The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everybody Said The Same Thing When The Lakers Led 24-8 Tonight

Kobe Bryant runs down the court during a Lakers game.PHOENIX - MAY 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back while running downcourt in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at US Airways Center on May 2, 2007 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers did whatever they could to honor the late Kobe Bryant today, one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The team is wearing its “Black Mamba” jerseys. LeBron James even sported a Kobe tribute jersey on his way into the arena.

Most fittingly, the Lakers are commemorating Kobe’s memory by beating the hell out of the Portland Trail Blazers. After one quarter, Los Angeles leads 43-25, and the game hasn’t even been that close.

At one point early in the action, the Lakers were tripling up the Blazers are jumping out to a 24-8 lead. It did not go unnoticed that Kobe’s former team was up 24-8 on August 24 (8/24) aka “Kobe Day.”

 

 

About as appropriate a tribute as you’re going to get.

A win tonight would put the Lakers up 3-1 in the series after they lost Game 1. You can watch the rest of Game 4 on TNT right now.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.