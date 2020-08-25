The Los Angeles Lakers did whatever they could to honor the late Kobe Bryant today, one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday.

The team is wearing its “Black Mamba” jerseys. LeBron James even sported a Kobe tribute jersey on his way into the arena.

Most fittingly, the Lakers are commemorating Kobe’s memory by beating the hell out of the Portland Trail Blazers. After one quarter, Los Angeles leads 43-25, and the game hasn’t even been that close.

At one point early in the action, the Lakers were tripling up the Blazers are jumping out to a 24-8 lead. It did not go unnoticed that Kobe’s former team was up 24-8 on August 24 (8/24) aka “Kobe Day.”

Score: 24-8 💜💛 (📺: Spectrum SportsNet & TNT) pic.twitter.com/3zvLXPBpLa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2020

Wearing Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys, in 8/24, the Lakers start they game on a tear…. And lead 24-8. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2020

Its 24-8 💜💛 — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) August 25, 2020

About as appropriate a tribute as you’re going to get.

A win tonight would put the Lakers up 3-1 in the series after they lost Game 1. You can watch the rest of Game 4 on TNT right now.