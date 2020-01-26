Kobe Bryant’s Last Tweet Was A Heartfelt Message To LeBron

Earlier today, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in California. The news of Bryant’s passing has stunned not only the sports world but the general public as a whole.

After retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season, Bryant remained a constant presence around the NBA and the game of basketball in general. He went to plenty of Lakers’ games and was instrumental in supporting his young daughters in their budding hoops careers.

Last night, Bryant watched current Lakers star and fellow NBA immortal LeBron James pass him for third on the league’s all-time scoring list. James and Bryant competed against each other for more than a decade and played together with Team USA.

Bryant posted a heartfelt congratulatory message to James on Twitter last night. It turned out to be the last thing he ever tweeted.

‘Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644,” Bryant wrote.

Reading those words right now is just brutal. It still hasn’t sunk in that Bryant is gone.

More details are emerging on Bryant’s death, and the tributes are pouring in from all over. This is all truly unreal.