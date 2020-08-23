LeBron Shares Incredible Video On Kobe Bryant’s Birthday

Today would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The late, legendary “Black Mamba” is on the minds of LeBron James and many others today.

LeBron and Kobe competed against each other for years. The two played together on Team USA multiple times as well.

This afternoon, a video of LeBron and Team USA singing “Happy Birthday” to Kobe when he turned 30 during the 2008 Olympics is going viral. It’s tough to watch, especially considering Kobe is holding his daughter Gianna, who also passed away back in January, in the clip.

LeBron shared the video on his Instagram a short time ago along with a simple and heartfelt message to Kobe Bryant.

“Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!!” LeBron wrote.

No doubt Kobe would have been proud of LeBron’s effort last night, as the 35-year-old superstar posted 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first round series. LA now leads the series 2-1.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Blazers will be tomorrow night. The Lakers will be wearing their special “Black Mamba” jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant.