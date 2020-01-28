Kobe Bryant, Wife Vanessa Reportedly Had ‘Helicopter Pact’

For years before the fatal crash that claimed his life, Kobe Bryant flew in helicopters around the Los Angeles area. Bryant said he made a practice of flying because of traffic concerns and the desire to spend as much time with his family as possible.

A new detail reported by People Magazine is haunting to read in the aftermath of Sunday’s accident, which killed Bryant, his 13-year-old Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California. It turns out, Kobe and his wife Vanessa had a “helicopter pact.”

The pair apparently agreed to never fly together.

“He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who tied the knot in 2001. […] The same source also told PEOPLE that Bryant “only” flew in helicopters with pilot Ara Zobayan, who was among those killed in the crash.

Now, the People report doesn’t explicitly state the reason why Bryant and his wife reportedly never flew together. But the possibility it was because they didn’t want to both pass away in a crash is chilling.

Two days later and news of Bryant’s death is still impossible to process. The fact his daughter was with him–along with two of her travel basketball teammates and some of their family members–makes a tragic situation even more unbearable.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s three living daughters and the entire basketball community.