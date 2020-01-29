Kobe Bryant’s Dad Seen For First Time Since Tragic Crash

The sports world has spent the past few days mourning the loss of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant’s former teammates and fans have published tributes to the Lakers legend. NBA teams across the league have done the same, honoring Kobe’s on-court legacy.

A few days after his death, Kobe’s father was spotted just outside of his home.

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, was photographed Monday by DailyMail.com after the large bouquet arrived to the home he shares with Kobe’s mother, Pamela.

Kobe Bryant's heartbroken father Joe is seen for the first time since his son and granddaughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash

Kobe reportedly fell out with his parents in 2013 after they allegedly peddled some of his old memorabilia.

However, the New York Post reported Joe and Kobe recently started mending their rift. In fact, Wayne Slappy, one of Bryant’s old coaches, said the pair shared a hug at one of Kobe’s recent basketball camps.

Slappy told the Daily Mail that the Bryant family is struggling to deal with the “black hole” left by his death.

“Can you imagine a black hole? It’s empty, how do you fill it? They’re a close-knit family. He was 41-years-old, and then his daughter dies in an accident with him too,” he said.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and those involved in the tragic accident.