Kobe, LeBron Reportedly Had Phone Call Late Saturday Night

Mere hours before the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend witnessed LeBron James pass him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. As it turns out, Kobe did more than watch and tweet about it.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron and Kobe spoke over the phone Saturday night after LeBron passed him against the Philadelphia 76ers. Per the report, several Lakers players also listened in on the call.

Tragically, that phone call would be the last time that anyone listening to the call would hear the Lakers legend’s voice.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

A number of players on the Lakers roster and on Frank Vogel’s staff had the privilege of playing either with or against Kobe in his Hall of Fame career.

With the No. 1 record in the NBA, the Lakers will be more motivated than ever to win a title to honor The Black Mamba.