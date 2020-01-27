The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kobe, LeBron Reportedly Had Phone Call Late Saturday Night

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant address each other before a game.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a moment on the sideline with former Laker Kobe Bryant in the second half during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Mere hours before the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend witnessed LeBron James pass him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. As it turns out, Kobe did more than watch and tweet about it.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, LeBron and Kobe spoke over the phone Saturday night after LeBron passed him against the Philadelphia 76ers. Per the report, several Lakers players also listened in on the call.

Tragically, that phone call would be the last time that anyone listening to the call would hear the Lakers legend’s voice.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

A number of players on the Lakers roster and on Frank Vogel’s staff had the privilege of playing either with or against Kobe in his Hall of Fame career.

With the No. 1 record in the NBA, the Lakers will be more motivated than ever to win a title to honor The Black Mamba.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.