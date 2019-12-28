Kyle Kuzma Addresses His Relationship With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers were back in the headlines this week, and it had nothing to do with their play on the court.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma’s trainer called out LeBron James, suggesting Kawhi Leonard is better.

“Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday,” Kuzma’s trainer said on Instagram. “NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t.”

Following the comments, LeBron weighed in. James said he and Kuzma spoke about the post and”that was it.”

Now, Kuzma has weighed in.

“I just told him I can’t control what another man says,” Kuzma said of his conversation with LeBron.

“Obviously I don’t feel that way. Everybody knows what me and Bron have a great relationship…And I left it at that. I mean, [our relationship is] great. When you’re around people multiple years you get to know them more.”

Kuzma has been the subject of recent trade rumors, but it sounds like he and LeBron have a solid relationship – at least for now.

LeBron and the Lakers look to end their four game losing streak on Saturday night against the Trail Blazers.

Stay tuned for the latest on the Lakers.