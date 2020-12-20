Kyle Kuzma Has Agreed To A New Contract With The Lakers

Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a new contract.

The 25-year-old forward is heading into his fourth season in the league. Kuzma helped the Lakers win the NBA Finals last season, averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kuzma and the Lakers have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

“Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN,” he reports.

“Player option on a non-max rookie extension is a first in league, a creative wrinkle that allows Kuzma into unrestricted free agency in his prime at 28. Smart move and great benefit for Kuzma should he out-perform this deal headed into summer of 2023.”

Player option on a non-max rookie extension is a first in league, a creative wrinkle that allows Kuzma into unrestricted free agency in his prime at 28. Smart move and great benefit for Kuzma should he out-perform this deal headed into summer of 2023. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020

Kuzma is an important piece for the Lakers, but the team is still trying to figure out the best role for him.

“I have no idea,” Kuzma said this week when asked if he knows what his role will be in 2020-21. “We’ll see.”

Kuzma added that his role has changed every year and he’s comfortable adapting to different situations.

“I just think in my career my role has changed kind of every year,” Kuzma added. “So for me I’ve had to adapt my game and figure out ways to affect the game in different ways, much more than other guys on that trajectory.”

The Lakers are set to open the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night against the Clippers.