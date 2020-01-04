Video: Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball Have Awkward Interaction After Game

Lonzo Ball made his return to the Staples Center on Friday when the New Orleans Pelicans went up against the Los Angeles Lakers. The former No. 2 overall pick played well last night, but it wasn’t enough to lead his team to victory.

Following the game between the Pelicans and Lakers, Ball was greeted by a few of his former teammates.

Kyle Kuzma went to embrace Ball at midcourt. However, the exchange was pretty awkward to say the least.

It seemed as if Ball didn’t want any part of Kuzma after the game.

What makes this interaction so interesting is that Ball had no issue talking to Avery Bradley and other players on the Lakers. He just didn’t spend much time talking to Kuzma.

Check it out:

Something tells me Lonzo doesn’t really rock with Kuzma anymore… or am I reading this wrong? Lol pic.twitter.com/ase5dlOpeI — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙋. 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 🥓 (@MKESZN) January 4, 2020

Kuzma told reporters after the game that his relationship with Ball hasn’t changed since the trade. The video of their interaction would beg to differ though.

It’s been a difficult season for both players as they’re currently going through an adjustment period. Even though Kuzma remains in Los Angeles, he’s learning how to play alongside a roster filled with veterans.

As for Ball, he’s trying to prove that Los Angeles gave up on him too soon.