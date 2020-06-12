Earlier today, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports shared a troubling report about the NBA restarting its season in July. It turns out that some players believe the optics of the league returning in one location for up to three months for entertainment purposes are quite poor.

Kyrie Irving has led the charge in organizing calls for players to express their concerns with the NBA’s bubble plan. Regardless of the fact that he won’t play due to shoulder surgery, the All-Star guard doesn’t sound on board with basketball returning this July under the current circumstances.

While there’s nothing wrong with Irving being concerned, the reality is there are players that desperately want to return to the hardwood. Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is one of those players itching to play basketball.

Kuzma shared a message to Irving and others concerned about the NBA’s plan, tweeting “Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted.”

Some of us want to hoop and compete don’t get that twisted…. https://t.co/GoRnvy6rzN — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 12, 2020

The Lakers were heating up right before the NBA postponed its operations, so it makes sense that Kuzma wants to get back on the court soon.

Los Angeles hasn’t been a championship contender since the late Kobe Bryant led the team to a title back in 2010. When the NBA returns to action this summer, Anthony Davis and LeBron James will try to add another ring to the franchise’s resume.

In order for the Lakers to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year, the team will need role players like Kuzma to step up.

Judging off Kuzma’s recent tweet, he sounds ready for the challenge.