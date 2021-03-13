Kyle Kuzma’s NSFW Quote About LeBron’s Pass Is Going Viral

Kyle Kuzma came through for the Los Angeles Lakers when they needed him most on Friday night, scoring 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron James found Kuzma open for a pair of clutch threes with only a few minutes remaining in the game. Those two shots that he made from beyond the arc completely swung momentum in the Lakers’ favor.

Following the win, Kuzma had a bizarre response when asked about the two passes he received from James late in the fourth quarter.

“We were looking at each other the entire possession. I was pretty much eye-f*****g him to pass me the ball. He found me and I made the shot,” Kuzma said.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times couldn’t help but laugh at Kuzma’s comment, saying “Sorry I’m just recovering that – thanks.”

I had to clip this Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) quote because it is absolutely PRICELESS!! (Question by @mcten and funny reaction by @DanWoikeSports) – I couldn't keep it together. Too funny! pic.twitter.com/w0xoFHtDof — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 13, 2021

Kuzma has suddenly found his rhythm in the second half of the season, scoring at least 24 points in each of the past two games.

When asked about his newfound confidence on offense, Kuzma told reporters “Taking what’s giving to me. Not trying to force anything … But when I’m open, I’m shooting it.”

Hopefully for the Lakers, Kuzma can keep his recent hot streak going against the Warriors this upcoming Monday.