Kyrie Irving Will Not Play After Learning Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

While the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will play as scheduled tonight, Kyrie Irving will not take the court following the news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death.

According to Nets Daily’s Anthony Puccio, Irving left Madison Square Garden after finding out about Bryant’s passing. He never returned.

The Knicks and Nets are set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

Kyrie Irving left Madison Square Garden after hearing the Kobe Bryant news, I was told. Never returned. He will not play tonight. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 26, 2020

Amazingly, games are going on as scheduled today in the NBA, but we’ve already seen several players and coaches have strong emotional reactions on the court. We can’t even imagine what’s going on behind the scenes.

No one can really blame Kyrie, or any player for that matter, for choosing not to play. The grieving process is a tricky thing, and no two people handle tragedies like this in the same way.

Some may feel they have to take the court to honor Bryant, while others will want to take time away to deal with the pain of such an overwhelming loss.

The entire situation is beyond heartbreaking.