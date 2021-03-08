Lakers Will Reportedly Get ‘Strong Consideration’ From 2-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly get a significant addition on the buyout market.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to part ways with two-time All-Star big man Andre Drummond soon. The Cavs would reportedly prefer to trade Drummond, who’s been sitting out of games as the team decides on the best move for the future.

However, a buyout remains possible. If that happens, Drummond will be able to choose his next team.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Lakers are optimistic about having a strong chance at landing Drummond on the buyout market.

“There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say. Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline,” he reports.

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say. Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021

Drummond would provide a major boost to Los Angeles’ frontcourt depth.

The two-time All-Star big man is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a game this season. The Lakers have a 24-13 record on the year and are currently 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.