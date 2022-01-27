Lakers Announce Decision On LeBron James For 76ers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday tonight in an important midseason game. However, LeBron James won’t be on the court when the Lakers take the floor.

Head coach Frank Vogel revealed in his pregame press conference that James has been ruled out for Thursday night’s contest against the 76ers. The 37-year-old is reportedly unavailable with a sore knee, according to multiple reports.

Vogel revealed that James woke up with soreness in his left knee and that it’s bothering him enough to keep him out of Thursday’s game. He’ll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

“He’s out tonight… Just woke up with some soreness that was enough to hold him out. He’ll be day-to-day,” Vogel said, via Harrison Faigen.

Although it sounds like James is sitting out the matchup against the Sixers as a precaution, Thursday’s news is disheartening. The 37-year-old had just come off the Lakers injury report earlier this week and is in the midst of one of the most dominant scoring stretches of his historic career.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a frustrating one for Los Angeles, but James has been a bright spot throughout the campaign. In 36 games this year, he’s averaging 29.1 points, 6.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per contest, while shooting 52.2% from the floor, 35.2% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

The Lakers just recently got Anthony Davis back from an MCL sprain and were poised to get the season back on track before the All-Star break. Now, it’s unclear exactly how much time James will miss after his latest injury diagnosis.

Following Thursday’s game against the 76ers, the Lakers will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Time will tell if James is feeling healthy enough to suit up by then.