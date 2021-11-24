Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. What about Anthony Davis?

Davis woke up with a fever on Tuesday morning, putting his availability for tonight’s game in doubt. Whatever bug he was fighting won’t keep him from playing the Knicks at MSG.

Davis will start for the Los Angeles Lakers this evening alongside Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Jordan, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook. The Knicks will start RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker.

Lakers vs. Knicks gets going at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Anthony Davis will start tonight in New York. He’d been questionable (woke up with a fever), but clearly felt well enough to play after warming up. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 23, 2021

It’s no secret the Lakers rely on Anthony Davis when LeBron James is out of the lineup.

LeBron is serving a one-game suspension for striking Isaiah Stewart’s face during the Lakers-Pistons game last Sunday night. He’ll return for the Lakers on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers, losers of three of the last four, are trying to get back on track after what’s been a bizarre start to the 2021-22 season. They have yet to find continuity in their lineup and their offensive sets are a mess.

There’s hope the Lakers can figure it out with LeBron running the show, as they did in 2020 to win the NBA Finals. But that team relied on defense, and that’s a weakness for Los Angeles this season.

Davis will try and put the Lakers on his back tonight against the Knicks.