Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis Before Clippers Game

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have made a decision on Anthony Davis’ availability Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers’ big man suffered an eye injury in the team’s scrimmage last Saturday ahead of the 2019-20 season resumption. Davis was accidentally poked in the eye by Orlando’s Michael Carter-Williams while going up for a rebound during the contest. He wound up leaving the scrimmage, and missed the Lakers’ final scrimmage on Monday as well.

There was some concern the injury would prevent AD from playing in the Lakers’ contest against the Clippers Thursday night. But those concerns can finally put to rest.

Davis will play Thursday night. The Lakers announced the elite forward in their starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.

Anthony Davis will start tonight. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 30, 2020

This is exactly what fans were hoping for. Now, we’ll get to see the Clippers and Lakers go toe-to-toe in Orlando.

The Clippers will be down a few key players during the contest, though, including Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Both Williams and Harrell are quarantining after leaving the Orlando bubble for excused purposes.

We will get to see the Lakers’ dominant duo face the Clippers’ elite one-two punch Thursday night. LeBron James and AD will have to play well tonight to take down the powerhouse Clippers, featuring the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers take on the Clippers at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.