Lakers Announce Injury Update For Anthony Davis

The Lakers can’t afford to lose Anthony Davis if they plan on bringing the NBA Finals trophy back to Los Angeles.

The talented big man suffered an injury during the Lakers’ scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He was reportedly poked in the eye while going up for a rebound. Davis left the scrimmage late in the first quarter, as a result.

Anthony Davis didn’t return to the scrimmage after leaving due to injury. The Lakers announced they will evaluate the situation and keep No. 3 out of the game. There’s no point in risking any further injuries – Davis is a vital piece of this Lakers team.

Prior to his injury-related exit, Davis was dominating the Magic on Saturday. The Lakers’ big-man dropped nine points and 10 rebounds in less than a full quarter of play. The Lakers are certainly hoping his injury isn’t serious.

At this point, it’d be wise for Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers to limit Anthony Davis’ and LeBron James’ minutes down the stretch of the regular season – and especially in these scrimmages. Any injuries, even minor, could greatly impact the Lakers’ championship hopes.

The LeBron-AD experiment has proven successful this season. The Lakers went 49-14 prior to the season’s postponement. They enter the resumption of the season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers resume their season on July 30 against the L.A. Clippers from the Orlando bubble.