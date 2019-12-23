The Spun

Lakers Announce Injury Update For LeBron James

LeBron James drives against Luka Doncic.DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on November 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

LeBron James won’t play in tonight’s showdown against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers announced moments ago.

James, who turns 35 last week, will sit out his first game of the 2019-20 season as he deals with the effects of a muscle strain suffered on Tuesday. While James played against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, he won’t tonight.

James is in the middle of a typically strong season, averaging a career-high 10.6 assists per game. In fact, he’s coming off a triple-double against the Bucks when he apparently wasn’t at 100 percent.

After tonight, the Lakers will play next on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Clippers.

At 24-5, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference and the second-best mark in the entire NBA.

Considering how important Wednesday’s game against the Clippers is, it makes sense for LA to be cautious with James tonight.

Lakers-Nuggets will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBATV.

