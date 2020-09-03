Lakers Announce Injury Updates For LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis ahead of Game 1 against the Houston Rockets Friday night.

Both LeBron and AD have avoided the injury bug thus far throughout the playoffs. That injury luck allowed the Lakers to take care of business against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs, winning the series in five games.

The quick series win allowed the Lakers, a more veteran team, the extra time to rest ahead of the second round. That extra rest could pay dividends for LeBron and AD as each continues to manage minor injuries.

The Lakers announced on Thursday both LeBron and Davis are “probable” for Game 1 against the Houston Rockets. Los Angeles also provided a significant update for Rajon Rondo, who’s also listed as probable as he continues to deal with back spasms. Meanwhile, LeBron is playing through a sore right groin while Davis has a left finger sprain.

Lakers injury report for Game 1 vs. HOU: LeBron, AD and Rondo all probable. pic.twitter.com/AomDb7FLwW — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 3, 2020

At this point, there’s a good chance both LeBron James and Anthony Davis find themselves on the Lakers’ injury report for the remainder of the playoffs. And as we’ve come to expect, both will likely play Friday night.

The potential addition of Rajon Rondo to the lineup could be the most significant update. Rondo could be the missing piece for the Lakers’ offense, which has struggled without many distributors and ball-handlers.

If Rondo’s able to play Friday night, we could see an offensive outburst from LeBron, who wouldn’t have to be the Lakers’ main distributor as often as he has been as of late. Los Angeles takes on the Houston Rockets Friday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.