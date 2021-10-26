Lakers Announce Injury Update For LeBron James

LeBron James has been one of the most durable players in the NBA for nearly the last two decades, but he may be forced to sit out a Tuesday night matchup with the San Antonio Spurs just four games into the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers have reportedly downgraded LeBron James to questionable for Tuesday night’s game, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The 36-year-old is listed on the team’s latest injury report with right ankle soreness.

That right ankle is the one that James sprained in 2020 that sidelined him for nearly two months. He was able to return for the Lakers playoff series, but didn’t look like his usual explosive self.

On Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, James took another hit to his right ankle when Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with his right leg. The Lakers star remained on the ground for a brief period of time and the medical staff came off the bench to evaluate him.

James was cleared and he returned to the game a short while later, but after the game he shared that his ankle was pretty sore. He was thankful to have avoided another serious injury.

“The first thing I was thinking to myself was, ‘Not again,'” James said postgame on Sunday, per McMenamin. “Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it and I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time.”

The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James’ status to questionable for tonight because of his sore right ankle — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

The Lakers would be wise to exercise caution with James this early in the year. At 36 years old and in his 19th NBA season, the four-time MVP has a lot of mileage on his body. That means even a minor injury could take him longer to recover and Los Angeles will want him as healthy as possible come playoff time.

The counter to that argument is that the Lakers are off to a lackluster 1-2 start and need their best player on the court to get them back on the right track. However, whether James plays or not, the 2020 NBA champs should have a good chance to get a win against a young Spurs team.

Lakes vs. Spurs will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Time will tell if James takes the court in San Antonio.