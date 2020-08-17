Lakers Announce Injury Updates For LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers announced the latest injury updates for LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Monday evening.

The Lakers are gearing up for a highly-anticipated playoff series against the eight-seed Portland Trail Blazers. Portland, led by star guard Damian Lillard, is one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. The Lakers will have to be sharp on the defensive end to win the series.

The last thing Los Angeles can afford are injuries to either LeBron or AD. Both still appear to be dealing with aggravating injuries ahead of Tuesday night’s Lakers-Trail Blazers game.

LeBron continues to deal with a sore right groin ahead of Tuesday night’s game. The King hasn’t dealt with many injuries throughout his career. But sore groins have been an issue these past few years. LeBron is listed as “probable” for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is dealing with a sore right knee. The Lakers list AD as “probable” as well. It’s highly likely both LeBron and Davis take the court Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers.

Lakers injury report for Game 1 against the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/nM9RNQSvPM — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) August 17, 2020

Lakers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo is back in Orlando after he suffered a fractured right thumb five weeks ago. He left the Orlando bubble as a result. It’s still unclear when Rondo is expected to return – though, the initial recovery timeline was listed as six to eight weeks.

If the Lakers advance far enough in the playoffs, there’s a strong chance Rondo returns to the Lakers’ lineup.

Meanwhile, LeBron and AD will look to carry Los Angeles to a series win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Game 1 of the Lakers-Blazers series takes place this Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.