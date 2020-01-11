Lakers Announce LeBron’s Status For Tonight’s Game Against OKC

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Dallas Mavericks on the road in large part because of the way LeBron James played. The four-time MVP finished with 35 points and 16 rebounds against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

James will not have the chance for an encore tonight though against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although tipoff remains a few hours away, the Lakers announced that James will not be available.

Danny Green will also be out for Los Angeles, meanwhile Antony Davis is questionable to play. The All-Star forward suffered a gluteus maximus contusion.

LeBron James and Danny Green are out tonight. Anthony Davis is questionable. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2020

It turns out that James is not suffering from an injury, but the three-time champion is dealing with a cold.

Since the Lakers are playing back-to-back games, it makes sense for them to rest their best player. Besides, the team holds a commanding 4.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight's game in Oklahoma City due to a cold, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2020

As long as this cold doesn’t linger for James he should return on Monday night to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. He usually performs well against his former team.

We’ll see if the Lakers can continue their winning ways tonight even without one of the best players in the NBA.