Lakers Announce New Unfortunate Anthony Davis Injury Update

On Friday afternoon, the Lakers provided an update on Anthony Davis. He suffered a foot injury on Dec. 16 against the Nuggets.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis will be out indefinitely.

"After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot," the Lakers said in a statement. "Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

It was previously reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Davis would miss at least one month because of this injury.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the pain in Davis' foot has subsided in the past several days.

Davis is expected to rest for another week or two before having his injury re-evaluated.

When healthy, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. He was averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game before getting hurt.

The Lakers should have an update on Davis in the coming weeks. For now, the fan base will have to patiently wait for his return.