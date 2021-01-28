Lakers Announce Official Injury Update On Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been battling a quad injury this season, but has missed few games. However, it looks like he’s about to miss another one.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that Davis is officially out for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons with an injury. The injury is officially listed as a right quad bruise.

Davis is currently averaging 32.8 minutes, 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. All of those are on pace for his lowest averages since his rookie season.

Fortunately, the Lakers haven’t exactly needed Davis to be at his very best to succeed this season. They’re 14-5 and only a half a game behind the Utah Jazz right now.

Fortunately, LeBron James has more than picked up what little slack there’s been. LeBron is averaging 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 33 minutes per game. Not bad for age 36.

The Lakers have three more road games to go before they finish their seven-game road trip. After tonight’s game against Detroit, they face the Boston Celtics this Saturday.

After the road stretch, they spend the first half of February at home with the Denver Nuggets, Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are coming to the Staples Center.

Hopefully Anthony Davis is back soon. The fewer games he misses during the regular season, the easier it’ll be to quickly wrap up the conference.

Will Anthony Davis’ injury cost the Lakers games?