Lakers Announce Significant Anthony Davis Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting to get All-Star big man Anthony Davis back into the lineup, according to multiple reports on Monday afternoon.

The team announced that Davis has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The game will take place on the road for the Lakers, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Davis, 28, has missed over a month with an MCL sprain in his left knee that he suffered during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves back on Dec. 18. He left the contest after scoring nine points in just over 20 minutes of action.

He hasn’t played in a game since.

After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2022

Davis nearly returned this past Sunday when the Lakers took on the Miami Heat. He was elevated to questionable shortly before the game, but the team ultimately decided to hold him out a little while longer. Los Angeles lost the contest 113-107.

Prior to the injury, Davis had been in the midst of an up-and-down season. Although he still managed to average 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.o per game, he struggled to shoot the ball. In 27 games, the eight-time All-Star shot an abysmal 17.9% from beyond the arc and posted a career low 72.7 shooting percentage from the free-throw line.

Despite his early season struggles, Davis is still a force on the floor and he’ll return at just the right time for the skidding Lakers. Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven games and fell to 23-24 on the year after Sunday’s loss to Miami.

The Lakers will have to hope that Davis gives them a boost when he suits up on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

Tip-off for Lakers-Nets is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.