Lakers Announce Thursday LeBron James Injury Update

Just two days ago, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Brooklyn Nets on the back of LeBron James, who poured in 33 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Unfortunately, it seems like he might be dealing with an injury following his hefty workload. On Thursday afternoon, the Lakers released an injury update for the league’s best player.

According to a statement from the team, LeBron is dealing with soreness in his left knee. As a result, he’s listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers,” the team said via NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left knee soreness) is questionable tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, team says. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2022

With Anthony Davis and several other players missing time with injuries, LeBron is in the midst of one of his best seasons. So far this season, he’s averaging 29.1 points per game – good for second in the league behind Kevin Durant.

He’s also adding 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Lakers. The team is already fighting for its playoff lives. Without LeBron’s stellar season, they’d be among the worst teams in the NBA at this point.

We’ll have to wait and see if LeBron can go tonight.