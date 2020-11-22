Lakers Are Reportedly Emerging For 3-Time All-Star Center

The Los Angeles Lakers have already had a pretty great offseason. The reigning NBA Finals champions have signed Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews and traded for point guard Dennis Schroder. Los Angeles doesn’t appear to be done, either.

According to a report from The Athletic’s NBA insider, Shams Charania, the Lakers are emerging as a serious suitor for three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol.

Gasol, 35, is coming off a season and a half with the Toronto Raptors. He helped the Raptors win the NBA Finals in 2019 and he reportedly has interest in returning. However, there are multiple contending teams showing interest in Gasol, too.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have been linked to Gasol. The Lakers, though, might be emerging as the frontrunner for his services.

“Championship chase and L.A. are appealing for Gasol,” according to Charania.

This would be a really nice addition to the Lakers. Los Angeles lost veteran big man Dwight Howard to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Gasol would provide the Lakers with another proven center to either start or come off the bench.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin in mid-December.