Lakers Assistant Coach Won’t Be In Orlando For NBA Restart

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers found out that Avery Bradley will not be joining the team in Orlando for the rest of the season. Unfortunately for the top seed in the Western Conference, the coaching staff will be shorthanded as well.

According to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, the Lakers will be without assistant coach Lionel Hollins. He was deemed a higher-risk individual due to underlying medical conditions.

Hollins won’t be on the sidelines in Orlando, but Los Angeles believes he’s still an essential member of the team moving forward. Head coach Frank Vogel expects Hollins to help out the rest of the staff remotely.

Losing an experienced coach like Hollins is a tough pill to swallow for the Lakers. The 66-year-old assistant has led the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs in the past.

Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins was deemed a higher-risk individual due to underlying medical conditions, a league source told ESPN. He will not be present in Orlando but will continue to be an essential member of the team and participate on coach Frank Vogel’s staff remotely. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 3, 2020

Since the Lakers won’t have Hollins on the sidelines for the rest of the season, Jason Kidd might have to take on a larger role as one of the team’s top assistants.

Prior to the NBA shutting down its operations, the Lakers were playing their best basketball, defeating the Bucks and Clippers in prime-time matchups.

Los Angeles will be without key members in Avery Bradley and Lionel Hollins, but the team still has enough firepower to win its 17th Larry O’Brien Trophy.

As long as LeBron James is healthy, the Lakers will more than a fighting chance to make a championship run.