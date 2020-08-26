The Spun

Lakers, Blazers Reportedly Make Decision On Game 5

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in Game 3.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game Three of the first round of the playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at the AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

After postponing Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have decided to follow suit.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting out Game 5 of their series. The two teams join the Bucks and Magic, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, in sitting out.

The Lakers are 3-1 in the series following a dominating performance from LeBron James and AD in Game 4. Whether or not they maintain this strike through the next game on the schedule remains to be seen.

But it looks like the rest of the NBA is poised to follow along as well. According to the Toronto Star, the Toronto Raptors are considering skipping their game against the Boston Celtics too.

The strike comes in the wake of the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the hands of a police officer. Given the city’s proximity to Milwaukee, the Bucks and nearly every sports team nearby have already spoken out in condemnation of the shooting.

By the looks of things, the entire NBA is ready to stop playing in support of the racial justice movement. They have the means to make all kinds of impact with the entire NBA world watching.

It looks like a number of NFL players are on board with the NBA’s actions too. We could see them following suit as well in the days to come.

Will the 2020 NBA playoffs ultimately be completed?


