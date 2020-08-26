Lakers, Blazers Reportedly Make Decision On Game 5

After postponing Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have decided to follow suit.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting out Game 5 of their series. The two teams join the Bucks and Magic, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, in sitting out.

The Lakers are 3-1 in the series following a dominating performance from LeBron James and AD in Game 4. Whether or not they maintain this strike through the next game on the schedule remains to be seen.

But it looks like the rest of the NBA is poised to follow along as well. According to the Toronto Star, the Toronto Raptors are considering skipping their game against the Boston Celtics too.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting Game 5 of series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. All three NBA games will not be played as players sit in wake of Jacob Blake shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The strike comes in the wake of the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the hands of a police officer. Given the city’s proximity to Milwaukee, the Bucks and nearly every sports team nearby have already spoken out in condemnation of the shooting.

By the looks of things, the entire NBA is ready to stop playing in support of the racial justice movement. They have the means to make all kinds of impact with the entire NBA world watching.

It looks like a number of NFL players are on board with the NBA’s actions too. We could see them following suit as well in the days to come.

Will the 2020 NBA playoffs ultimately be completed?